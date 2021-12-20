State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $532,332. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $80.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

