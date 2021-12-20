State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 16.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 20.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $190.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.31 and a 200-day moving average of $186.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

