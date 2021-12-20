Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 352,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX opened at $108.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average of $114.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

