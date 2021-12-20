Stack Financial Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.33. 10,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.