Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

