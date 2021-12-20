Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Stabilus stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.
Stabilus Company Profile
Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.