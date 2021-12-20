SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.97

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 2100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on SSP Group from 370.00 to 350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

