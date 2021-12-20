Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFM opened at $28.31 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

