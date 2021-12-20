Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.40.

SPT opened at $88.30 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,619 shares of company stock worth $18,419,849. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after buying an additional 915,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

