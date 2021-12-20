Sprinklr (CXM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM):

12/10/2021 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Sprinklr was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

12/10/2021 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2021 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CXM traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. 10,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

