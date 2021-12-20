Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 102,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SV opened at $10.01 on Monday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,012,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

