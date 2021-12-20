Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Up 23.7% in November

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after acquiring an additional 134,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after acquiring an additional 508,513 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,029,000 after acquiring an additional 522,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,263,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

SPR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

