Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after buying an additional 1,444,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,693,000 after purchasing an additional 642,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 611,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.49. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

