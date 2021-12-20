Spire Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 542,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 488,480 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

