SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $496.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

