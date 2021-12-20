SparkPoint Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $17.32 million and approximately $725,160.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.



SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,304,867,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

