Sparkle Loyalty Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $285.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $18,421.29 and approximately $285.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00040361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

