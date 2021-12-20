Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s share price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 189,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 108,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.92 million and a P/E ratio of -38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

