Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 309.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,203,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909,758 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up about 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $88,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $215,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 369,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 77,215 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $6,177,972.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,812,627 shares of company stock worth $110,909,562 in the last 90 days.

SNAP opened at $45.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

