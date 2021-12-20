Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

