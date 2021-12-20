Smooth Love Potion 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $92.50 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $93.92 million and $92.50 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00040078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,206,922,663 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

