Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Sells $256,000.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $133.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.84. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.37 and a 52 week high of $133.06.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 63.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

