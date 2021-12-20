Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 721,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,649.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. Signify has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

