Signaturefd LLC Purchases 947 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234,824 shares of company stock worth $225,690,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $157.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.95.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

