Signaturefd LLC Buys 79 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $215,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $237.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.