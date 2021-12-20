Signaturefd LLC Acquires 597 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 230.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 856 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $654.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.12. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $353.03 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

