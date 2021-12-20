Sigma Planning Corp Sells 138 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.12.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $123.89 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day moving average of $115.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

