Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Amundi purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after purchasing an additional 957,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,024,788. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $122.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

