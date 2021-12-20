Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY opened at $124.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.96.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.