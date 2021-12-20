Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.24 Million Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.42% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 328.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 372,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 285,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,209,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $374,000.

Shares of MMLG stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

