Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,481 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,193 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,750 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,617,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 106,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 280,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 97,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $66.85 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03.

