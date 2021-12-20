Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,265 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

FE opened at $40.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

