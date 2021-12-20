SIG (LON:SHI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.86) price target on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SHI traded up GBX 1.16 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 44.62 ($0.59). 1,562,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,257. SIG has a 52-week low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.86). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.79. The firm has a market cap of £527.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 20,243 shares of SIG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total value of £10,323.93 ($13,643.36). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,743 shares of company stock valued at $9,840,893.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

