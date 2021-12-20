Short Interest in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Declines By 21.9%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,030,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 30,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of KO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.49. 895,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,566,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 980,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

