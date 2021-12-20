Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Decreases By 29.9%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

HQL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,861. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

