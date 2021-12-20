Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Grows By 28.7%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. 27,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 68,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

