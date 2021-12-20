Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Grows By 28.7%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. 27,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.84%.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.