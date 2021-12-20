Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Rises By 29.3%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SIF opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.62. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

