Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Grows By 19.7%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,176,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,294.3 days.

Shares of RKUNF stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

