Short Interest in Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Declines By 23.0%

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.