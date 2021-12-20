Short Interest in Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Declines By 23.0%

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.25.
About Polaris Infrastructure
