Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Grows By 23.9%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,597.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $106,636.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth $1,890,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 215.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 71.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

