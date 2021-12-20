Short Interest in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Increases By 18.2%

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 464,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.12. 681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,573. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.65.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

