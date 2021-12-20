Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Declines By 29.4%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE IIF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,210. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.0011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.