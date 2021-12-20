Short Interest in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Declines By 18.5%

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 49,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

