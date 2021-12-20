Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Grows By 30.6%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

KFFB stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $61.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFFB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

