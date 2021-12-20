Short Interest in JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Expands By 31.3%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 502,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 942.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JDE Peet’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. JDE Peet’s has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

