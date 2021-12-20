Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Increases By 28.3%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,872,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,401 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $1,050,000.

