Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Increases By 28.3%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,872,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.