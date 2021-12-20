Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Drops By 26.2%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 11,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

IBIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.62. 39,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,394. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $135.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that iBio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBio by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

