Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Drops By 20.5%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,652,700 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 3,338,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 736.9 days.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €85.00 ($95.51) to €78.00 ($87.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.00. 9,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $114.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

