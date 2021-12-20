Short Interest in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Rises By 19.6%

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,959,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354,820 shares of company stock worth $52,845,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 67,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodrich Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. The company had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

