Short Interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Expands By 23.0%

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GLBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 188,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,457. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,166,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,037,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

