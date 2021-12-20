Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Grows By 22.5%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $$41.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDIFF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.